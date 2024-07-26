Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 3,748 ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ARKQ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66.

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

