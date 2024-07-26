Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 9,376 FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BATS:BUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Price Performance

BUFG opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69.

About FT Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (BUFG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFG was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

