Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $597,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

