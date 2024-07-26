Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 128,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Photronics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 255,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

