Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PSF opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 7.48%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.