Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
PSF opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $20.29.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
