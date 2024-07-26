Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after buying an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.