Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $226,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 96,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

