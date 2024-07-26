Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.8% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

