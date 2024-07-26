Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE DTC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares in the company, valued at $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

