Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.91 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

