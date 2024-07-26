Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $222,000 in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,656,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

