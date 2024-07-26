Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $230,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

