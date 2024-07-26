Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $238,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 10,267.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CareDx Stock Up 2.4 %

CDNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $982.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

