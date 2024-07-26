Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

