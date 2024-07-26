Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 114.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.3 %

JBHT stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

