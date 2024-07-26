Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in UFP Technologies by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $313.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average is $232.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $335.61.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

