Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

BATS:DURA opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

