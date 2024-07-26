Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter.

VOC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

