Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guess? by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

