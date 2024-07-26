Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 239,278 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 1,645.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rayonier Stock Performance
Shares of RYN opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.
Rayonier Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Rayonier Profile
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
