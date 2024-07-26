Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 239,278 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 1,645.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 164,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

