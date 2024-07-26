Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,949,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

