Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

BBJP stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

