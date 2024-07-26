Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Equity Residential by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 32.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 33.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

EQR opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

