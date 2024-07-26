Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,629 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

