Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of RA opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,536.36%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

