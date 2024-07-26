Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,187 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,463,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 286,476 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,160,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 49,136 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

