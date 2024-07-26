Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Axonics Stock Up 0.3 %

Axonics stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

