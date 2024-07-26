Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $242.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

