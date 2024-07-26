Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

