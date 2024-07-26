Jonathan Bewes Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bewes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,970.51).
Mony Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,703.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74).
Mony Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mony Group
Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
