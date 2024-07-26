JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $183.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,415 shares of company stock worth $13,285,139. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

