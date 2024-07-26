JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target to $6.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACHR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

