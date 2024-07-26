JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $69.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,331,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $12,880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.