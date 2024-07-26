JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $65.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 353,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Terex by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after buying an additional 155,706 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

