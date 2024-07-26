JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $459,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.