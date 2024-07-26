Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 474,671 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,166 shares of company stock worth $1,235,527. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

