Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,329,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.