Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KZR

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.