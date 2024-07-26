Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $1,875,261. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after purchasing an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

