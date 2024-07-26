Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €31.96 ($34.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.02. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €27.51 ($29.90) and a twelve month high of €35.12 ($38.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported €0.64 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of €23.59 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

