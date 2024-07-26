Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,195,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $67.06 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.