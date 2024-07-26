Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.84 ($0.08). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 653,868 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £38.78 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.64.
Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.
