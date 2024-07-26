KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 637.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KVH Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVHI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

