Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,931 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

