Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.