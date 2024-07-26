Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $129,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 31,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 233,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.12 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

Orange Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

