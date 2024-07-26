Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $56,000 in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 12.1 %

FNCH opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.42.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

