Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 164,360 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 569,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ouster by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Trading Down 1.3 %

OUST opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,730.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,638 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $29,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,730.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

