Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,449 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

