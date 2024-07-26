Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lamb Weston traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.62. 620,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,291,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Down 6.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

