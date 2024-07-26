Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $78.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lamb Weston traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.62. 620,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,291,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.